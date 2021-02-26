Profit of biggest Romanian financial group Banca Transilvania goes down 20% in 2020

The consolidated net profit of Banca Transilvania (TLV), Romania's biggest financial group by assets, decreased by 20% to RON 1.48 billion (just over EUR 300 million) in 2020. The group's assets reached RON 107 bln (EUR 22 bln), 17.2% more than the previous year.