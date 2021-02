BCR Net Profit Grows 27% in 2020, to RON814.1M

BCR Net Profit Grows 27% in 2020, to RON814.1M. Erste's Banca Comerciala Romana (BCR), the second largest lender in Romania by assets, on Friday reported a net profit of RON814.1 million (EUR168.3 million) for 2020, 27% higher than in 2019, driven by lending growth and higher operating earnings, partly offset by higher risk (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]