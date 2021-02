Sphera Group Reports RON2.3M Net Loss in 2020 as Pandemic Disrupts Business

Sphera Group Reports RON2.3M Net Loss in 2020 as Pandemic Disrupts Business. Sphera Group (SFG.RO), the franchise operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell restaurants in Romania, reported a net loss of RON2.3 million for 2020 (excluding the impact of IFRS 16 adoption), compared with a profit of RON64 million in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]