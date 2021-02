Alro Switches to RON328.9M Profit in 2020 from 2019 Loss

Alro Switches to RON328.9M Profit in 2020 from 2019 Loss. Alro Group (ALR.RO), one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated aluminum producers, on Friday reported a net profit of RON328.9 million for 2020, compared with a loss of RON44.5 million registered in 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]