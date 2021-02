Telekom Romania Group Revenue Declines 3% in 2020, to EUR951M

Telekom Romania Group on Friday reported consolidated revenue of EUR951 million in 2020, down 3% compared with 2019, while its EBITDA adjusted to IFRS16 grew 6.6%, to EUR150.7 million, marking a second consecutive year of growth. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]