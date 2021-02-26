 
Romaniapress.com

February 26, 2021

President Iohannis, Estonian counterpart Kaljulaid discuss bilateral relations, pandemic management
Feb 26, 2021

President Iohannis, Estonian counterpart Kaljulaid discuss bilateral relations, pandemic management.

President Klaus Iohannis had a talk in video-conference system with his Estonian counterpart, Kersti Kaljulaid, context in which the Romanian president accepted the latter's invitation to pay a state visit to the Republic of Estonia in June, if the epidemiological conditions allows, informs the Presidential Administration. According to the cited source, the conversation took place in the context of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations on Friday, and the two officials addressed issues in the field of bilateral cooperation, managing the COVID-19 pandemic, cooperation with the Eastern Neighborhood countries of the European Union, as well as the Three Seas Initiative. "In the context of the 100th anniversary of diplomatic relations, the President of Romania welcomed the excellent level of bilateral relations, based on common values and interests. At the same time, President Klaus Iohannis appreciated the intensified dialogue and in-depth cooperation between the two countries, both bilaterally and at European level, as well as within the regional and international cooperation formats," the Presidential Administration shows in a press release. The head of state stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the economic sphere, in terms of ensuring the transition to the digital economy and society, as well as in combating the effects of climate change. The two presidents informed each other about the national measures implemented in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the stage of the vaccination process. With regard to the Eastern Neighborhood, Klaus Iohannis emphasized the need for a stronger political commitment to the Eastern Partnership countries, especially those associated with the European Union, as well as a greater focus on resolving protracted conflicts in the region. "At the request of the Estonian side, the Romanian President informed about the visit he made to Chisinau at the end of last year, on which occasion he conveyed a strong message of support for the reform agenda of the new President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu. In this context, Klaus Iohannis specified that Romania has mobilized a new support package for the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, consisting of emergency assistance for combating the COVID-19 pandemic," shows the Presidential Administration. As regards cooperation under the Three Seas Initiative, President Iohannis expressed appreciation for the success of the summit hosted by his Estonian counterpart last autumn in a difficult epidemiological context. "President Klaus Iohannis appreciated that the Three Seas Initiative offers, more than ever, an adequate platform for economic recovery in the post-pandemic period, based on the development of connectivity. From this perspective, the President of Romania stressed that the main objective remains the implementation of strategic interconnection projects," reads the release.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: The vaccination certificate should be used for medical purposes In a speech to a special meeting of the European Council, held on Thursday and Friday via videoconference, Romania's President said that the vaccination certificate should be used for medical purposes. "Regarding the vaccination certificates, the President of Romania called for a (...)

RO Vaccination: Romania ranks 7th globally in terms of vaccinations against COVID-19 with both doses Romania ranks 7th globally in terms of vaccinations against COVID-19 with both doses, reads the Facebook page of the National Immunization Platform. According to the quoted source, at European level, Romania is on the 6th place in terms of total administered doses, on the 6th place in terms of (...)

ForMin Aurescu discusses security, defence with head of National Security Bureau from Poland The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Friday reiterated Romania's interest in strengthening bilateral dialogue on security and defence issues with Poland, the most important strategic partner of Romania in the region, during a meeting with the head of the Polish National Security (...)

MAI launches new appeal to responsibility amid increase in SARS-CoV-2 infection rate The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) launches a new "call to responsibility" for compliance with health protection measures, especially in more crowded places, in the context of increased incidence rate of SARS-Cov-2 infections. "Given the analysis carried out at the National (...)

Purcari 2020 Net Profit Up 49% To RON60M, Turnover Up 2% To RON203M Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) on Friday said it ended 2020 with a net profit of RON60.4 million, up 49% on the year, and revenue of RON203.3 million, up 2% on the year.

Romanian Hidroelectrica Seeks To Develop Green Hydrogen Project Jointly With Austrian Verbund Romania’s Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, is summoning its shareholders on March 29, 2021, to approve a memorandum with Austria's largest electricity provider Verbund in order to jointly develop the project “Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube” aimed at producing, (...)

Agroland Debuts On Bucharest Stock Exchange AeRO Market On March 1, 2021 Agroland Business System, the most extensive farming store chain in Romania held by businessman Horia Cardos, will start trading its shares Monday, March 1, under the ticker symbol AG, on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, per stock market (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |