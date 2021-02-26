AAGES expands to the Egyptian market and reaches maximum production capacity in the first half of 2021



AAGES expands to the Egyptian market and reaches maximum production capacity in the first half of 2021.

Over 800,000 euros for innovative industrial heating equipment for the Egyptian market Increase in sales despite the difficult economic context and a turnover of over 5.5 million euros at the end of 2020 75% of production is destined to export, presence in 25 countries worldwide AAGES (stock (...)