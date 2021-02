IntMin Bode: When there is 20% prevention and 80% fines it is not right



IntMin Bode: When there is 20% prevention and 80% fines it is not right.

The Minister of Internal Affairs, Lucian Bode, declared on Thursday that he requested reports which refer to the number of fines, but also the applied warnings, because he wanted to know how police officers focus on prevention measures, in the context of the pandemic. The statements were made (...)