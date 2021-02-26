Mazars survey on rethinking the future of audit: The four myths of the market that can sabotage your business
Feb 26, 2021
Mazars survey on rethinking the future of audit: The four myths of the market that can sabotage your business.
500 decision-makers from 12 countries shared their perspective regarding today’s audit market and have helped to clarify four myths that the audit professionals wish to dispel Vast majority (93%) of audit users think audit needs to be reformed and 87% are favourable to joint audit More than half (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]