BRK Financial Group Posts RON1.5M Consolidated Net Profit, RON11.5M Revenue From Intermediation Activity

BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only broker listed on the Romanian stock market, ended 2020 with a consolidated net profit of RON1.5 million, down 79.5% from 2019, amid revenue from the intermediation activity of RON11.5 million, up 63.9% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF)