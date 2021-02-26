 
BRK Financial Group Posts RON1.5M Consolidated Net Profit, RON11.5M Revenue From Intermediation Activity
Feb 26, 2021

BRK Financial Group Posts RON1.5M Consolidated Net Profit, RON11.5M Revenue From Intermediation Activity.

BRK Financial Group (BRK.RO), the only broker listed on the Romanian stock market, ended 2020 with a consolidated net profit of RON1.5 million, down 79.5% from 2019, amid revenue from the intermediation activity of RON11.5 million, up 63.9% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) (...)

