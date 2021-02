Compa Sibiu 2020 Net Profit Halves To RON14.5M, Revenue Drops 27.3% To RON558M

Compa Sibiu 2020 Net Profit Halves To RON14.5M, Revenue Drops 27.3% To RON558M. Car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) ended 2020 with a net profit of RON14.5 million, down 55.6% versus 2019, and with total revenue of RON557.9 million, down 27.3% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on a preliminary financial report released (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]