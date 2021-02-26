Romanian Hidroelectrica Seeks To Develop Green Hydrogen Project Jointly With Austrian Verbund

Romania's Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, is summoning its shareholders on March 29, 2021, to approve a memorandum with Austria's largest electricity provider Verbund in order to jointly develop the project "Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube" aimed at producing,