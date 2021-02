Agroland Debuts On Bucharest Stock Exchange AeRO Market On March 1, 2021

Agroland Debuts On Bucharest Stock Exchange AeRO Market On March 1, 2021. Agroland Business System, the most extensive farming store chain in Romania held by businessman Horia Cardos, will start trading its shares Monday, March 1, under the ticker symbol AG, on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, per stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]