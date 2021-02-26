Aerostar Bacau 2020 Net Profit Plunges 41.7% To RON38.4M, Turnover Drops 26% To RON294.8M

Aerostar Bacau 2020 Net Profit Plunges 41.7% To RON38.4M, Turnover Drops 26% To RON294.8M. Romanian aircraft construction and repair firm Aerostar Bacau (ARS.RO) ended 2020 with a net profit of RON38.44 million, down 41.7% on the year, and a turnover of RON294.8 million, down 26.1% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on the preliminary financial report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]