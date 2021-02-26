 
Romaniapress.com

February 26, 2021

MAI launches new appeal to responsibility amid increase in SARS-CoV-2 infection rate
Feb 26, 2021

MAI launches new appeal to responsibility amid increase in SARS-CoV-2 infection rate.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) launches a new "call to responsibility" for compliance with health protection measures, especially in more crowded places, in the context of increased incidence rate of SARS-Cov-2 infections. "Given the analysis carried out at the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) level, which shows that the incidence rate of SARS-Cov-2 infections is increasing, we launch new appeal to responsibility, for compliance with health protection measures, especially in crowded places, where the danger of disease transmission is very high," MAI spokeswoman Monica Dajbog said on Friday. MAI recommends economic operators to show responsibility and care in carrying out activities, and teachers and parents to pay more attention to children and to insist on compliance with the rules of hygiene and health protection, and when a child has respiratory symptoms to take immediate measures. According to the MAI official, the purpose of the actions of the MAI employees is not to sanction those who violate the health protection norms, but to encourage citizens and economic operators to show responsible conduct by observing the sanitary protection measures, a fact proven also by last week's checks, when one found that "only 7% of citizens and 0.33% of verified economic operators did not comply with health protection measures." AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penes, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: The vaccination certificate should be used for medical purposes In a speech to a special meeting of the European Council, held on Thursday and Friday via videoconference, Romania's President said that the vaccination certificate should be used for medical purposes. "Regarding the vaccination certificates, the President of Romania called for a (...)

RO Vaccination: Romania ranks 7th globally in terms of vaccinations against COVID-19 with both doses Romania ranks 7th globally in terms of vaccinations against COVID-19 with both doses, reads the Facebook page of the National Immunization Platform. According to the quoted source, at European level, Romania is on the 6th place in terms of total administered doses, on the 6th place in terms of (...)

ForMin Aurescu discusses security, defence with head of National Security Bureau from Poland The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Friday reiterated Romania's interest in strengthening bilateral dialogue on security and defence issues with Poland, the most important strategic partner of Romania in the region, during a meeting with the head of the Polish National Security (...)

Purcari 2020 Net Profit Up 49% To RON60M, Turnover Up 2% To RON203M Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) on Friday said it ended 2020 with a net profit of RON60.4 million, up 49% on the year, and revenue of RON203.3 million, up 2% on the year.

Romanian Hidroelectrica Seeks To Develop Green Hydrogen Project Jointly With Austrian Verbund Romania’s Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, is summoning its shareholders on March 29, 2021, to approve a memorandum with Austria's largest electricity provider Verbund in order to jointly develop the project “Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube” aimed at producing, (...)

Agroland Debuts On Bucharest Stock Exchange AeRO Market On March 1, 2021 Agroland Business System, the most extensive farming store chain in Romania held by businessman Horia Cardos, will start trading its shares Monday, March 1, under the ticker symbol AG, on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, per stock market (...)

Baciu: Another 156,000 new vaccination places with Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as of Monday Another 156,000 new vaccination places against COVID with the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech will be allocated, starting with March 1, to people who are in the second phase of immunization, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES. According to him, the (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |