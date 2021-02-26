Baciu: Another 156,000 new vaccination places with Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as of Monday

Baciu: Another 156,000 new vaccination places with Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine as of Monday. Another 156,000 new vaccination places against COVID with the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech will be allocated, starting with March 1, to people who are in the second phase of immunization, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health Andrei Baciu told AGERPRES. According to him, the appointments for these places will start on Saturday. "This is good news. As of Monday, March 1, new places will open for the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech. Everyone is waiting, it is a very sought-after vaccine. (...) Starting with March 1, as many as 156,000 new vaccination places with the vaccine produced by Pfizer/BioNTech are allocated for a period of 20 days. Appointments can be made as of tomorrow, February 27, through the classic appointment methods. All these places will be open for the people who fall into the second phase: people with chronic diseases, people with disabilities and people over the age of 65," said Baciu. He said another 130 offices for COVID immunization with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine would become operational starting Monday. "There are 130 offices nationwide. They are in addition to the existing offices, which in any case operate with all the appointments already underway. These centers meet absolutely all the conditions, same as the others, both in terms of staff and equipment. ( ...) We are talking about vaccines produced at Pfizer/BioNTech and not few - 156,000 vaccination places open for 20 days, starting with March 1," the Secretary of State added. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]