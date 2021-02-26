PM Citu: Romania's pandemic strategy is very good; we cannot afford to break the rules now

PM Citu: Romania's pandemic strategy is very good; we cannot afford to break the rules now. Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that Romania has a good strategy for preventing infections with the novel coronavirus and does not allow itself to break the rules, noting that if the number of infections increases, some easing off will have to be "taken back". "It's true; I have seen myself people in the streets who started to relax, to stop wearing masks, which we can't allow. We've had good results so far, we can't afford not to follow the rules and restrictions. And we have to wear a mask in public space everywhere, to keep social distance, to disinfect our hands, all the rules that have been so far in place, if we do not want to lose what we have gained, because, in the end, if the number of infections increases, we will have to take back the easing off we have allowed so far," Citu told Parliament responding to whether or not new restrictions are being considered because the number of COVID-19 cases has increased. He added that there is a clear strategy when restrictions are imposed. "At the moment it is very clear when we will take these restrictions. There is 3 per 1,000 people, it is a threshold. In schools we know very well that those thresholds are represented by colours, green, yellow... These things are already known and we will see what the trend is and, depending on how things evolve, we will take action. But, once again, it is up to us not to get there. We have worked hard to get here, we all want a good economic state and to have open restaurants and people who go to the mountains; but if we don't wear a mask in public spaces, if we don't have social distancing, we will regress," the prime minister added. Asked about the relaxations adopted by other European countries, Citu said that "there were several plans in those countries that have been rescinded." "We want to make sure that first we have a successful vaccination campaign and then we come up with plans. You know very well that in most European countries there were periods of lockdown, Romania has not had any, but I think the strategy we adopted was good. (...) We have a strategy. Let's look where Romania is today and where other countries are. The strategy we have today and it works is a very good one. We look at the number of people infected, we look at what happens to the number of people in intensive care and we look at the number of deaths, so we are on the right track. Romania has under 1,000 [intensive care hospitalisations]. I know we try to find negative things every time, but in Romania we have two things going right: the vaccination campaign - no one can deny it, we are in the top three [places] in the European Union; we have started to keep things under control since November," Citu added. However, the prime minister mentioned that, depending on how things go, measures will be taken accordingly. "We will see how things develop and then we will open (...) Let's get there, because if we open them too soon... (...) Romania does not have a closed economy. You know very well that it was closed only last year, for two months. We have remained open since then with the entire economy and we will continue on the same track," he added. Also asked if the incidence of infection will increase with the change in the formula for calculating COVID-19 outbreaks, Citu said: "No, because a large part of these outbreaks were in nursing homes or hospitals and you may know very well that we have already had a campaign to vaccinate doctors in these nursing homes as well. So I don't expect an increase due to a change in the formula. Had that happened a few months ago, it would have meant something. (...) I don't expect any surge because of the new formula." AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

President Iohannis: The vaccination certificate should be used for medical purposes In a speech to a special meeting of the European Council, held on Thursday and Friday via videoconference, Romania's President said that the vaccination certificate should be used for medical purposes. "Regarding the vaccination certificates, the President of Romania called for a (...)



RO Vaccination: Romania ranks 7th globally in terms of vaccinations against COVID-19 with both doses Romania ranks 7th globally in terms of vaccinations against COVID-19 with both doses, reads the Facebook page of the National Immunization Platform. According to the quoted source, at European level, Romania is on the 6th place in terms of total administered doses, on the 6th place in terms of (...)



ForMin Aurescu discusses security, defence with head of National Security Bureau from Poland The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Friday reiterated Romania's interest in strengthening bilateral dialogue on security and defence issues with Poland, the most important strategic partner of Romania in the region, during a meeting with the head of the Polish National Security (...)



MAI launches new appeal to responsibility amid increase in SARS-CoV-2 infection rate The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI) launches a new "call to responsibility" for compliance with health protection measures, especially in more crowded places, in the context of increased incidence rate of SARS-Cov-2 infections. "Given the analysis carried out at the National (...)



Purcari 2020 Net Profit Up 49% To RON60M, Turnover Up 2% To RON203M Winemaker Purcari Wineries (WINE.RO) on Friday said it ended 2020 with a net profit of RON60.4 million, up 49% on the year, and revenue of RON203.3 million, up 2% on the year.



Romanian Hidroelectrica Seeks To Develop Green Hydrogen Project Jointly With Austrian Verbund Romania’s Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, is summoning its shareholders on March 29, 2021, to approve a memorandum with Austria's largest electricity provider Verbund in order to jointly develop the project “Green Hydrogen @ Blue Danube” aimed at producing, (...)



Agroland Debuts On Bucharest Stock Exchange AeRO Market On March 1, 2021 Agroland Business System, the most extensive farming store chain in Romania held by businessman Horia Cardos, will start trading its shares Monday, March 1, under the ticker symbol AG, on the alternative trading system AeRO of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, per stock market (...)

