RO Vaccination: Romania ranks 7th globally in terms of vaccinations against COVID-19 with both doses. Romania ranks 7th globally in terms of vaccinations against COVID-19 with both doses, reads the Facebook page of the National Immunization Platform. According to the quoted source, at European level, Romania is on the 6th place in terms of total administered doses, on the 6th place in terms of administered doses per 100 people, on the 2nd place in terms of vaccinated persons with both doses, on the 6th place in terms of the average daily administered doses - 29,526 doses. "Vaccination against COVID-19 is the largest vaccination campaign in history. More than 225 million doses of vaccine have been given in 100 countries, according to the latest estimates made by Bloomberg, with 6.07 million doses per day being used globally," the message reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi; editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]