Rompetrol Rafinare Posts RON885M Loss In 2020. Rompetrol Rafinare (RRC.RO), part of KMG International Group, ended 2020 with a loss of USD220.15 million (RON885 million), from a loss of RON49 million (RON197 million) in 2019, and with a turnover of USD2.3 billion (RON9.4 billion), down 39% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]