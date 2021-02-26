TeraPlast Cashed RON373M From Sale Of Steel Division To Kingspan; Seeks To Pay Special Dividend

TeraPlast Cashed RON373M From Sale Of Steel Division To Kingspan; Seeks To Pay Special Dividend. TeraPlast Group has announced the closing of the transaction for the sale of the steel products division to Kingspan Group. On February 26, the shares of TeraPlast in TeraSteel Romania and Serbia, respectively Wetterbest, were transferred to Kingspan, at which point the transaction price of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]