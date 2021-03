First batch of Romanian donation of anti-COVID vaccine doses reach Moldova

First batch of Romanian donation of anti-COVID vaccine doses reach Moldova. Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu wrote on Saturday on Twitter that the vaccine doses delivered to the Republic of Moldova reached Chisinau on Saturday afternoon. “#RO just delivered 2day t/first 21,600 dozes of anti-#COVID19 vaccine 2 #RofMoldova out of t/200,000 dozes promised in Dec (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]