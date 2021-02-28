 
February 28, 2021

4.2-Richter-degree earthquake in Buzau County
Feb 28, 2021

4.2-Richter-degree earthquake in Buzau County.

A 4.2-magnitude earthquake occurred on Saturday, near midnight, at 23:13 local time, in the Vrancea seismic area, Buzau County, according to data published by the National Research and Development Institute for Earth Physics (INCDFP). The earthquake occurred at a depth of 126 kilometers, and the intensity in the epicentral area was II Mercalli degrees. The earthquake occurred near the following cities: 69 km east of Brasov, 77 km northeast of Ploiesti, 116 km south of Bacau, 121 km west of Braila, 122 km west of Galati and 129 km north of Bucharest. Since the beginning of February, 27 earthquakes with magnitudes between 2 and 4.2 on the Richter scale have occurred in Romania. Last year, the strongest earthquake occurred on January 31, in Vrancea County, at a depth of 121 kilometers, and had a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale. The earthquake was also felt in Bucharest. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mariana Nica; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)

