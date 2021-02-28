Another 214,110 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine to be delivered to Romania on Monday



Another 214,110 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccine will be delivered to Romania on Monday, by air, at the airports in Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara, according to a press release of the National Committee for Coordination of Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV), sent to AGERPRES on Sunday. According to the quoted source, the doses will be distributed as follows: - Bucharest National Storage Centre: 60,840 doses; - Brasov Regional Storage Centre: 24,570 doses; - Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 28,080 doses; - Constanta Regional Storage Centre: 24,570 doses; - Craiova Regional Storage Centre: 23,400 doses; - Iasi Regional Storage Centre: 28,080 doses; - Timisoara Regional Storage Centre: 24,570 doses. The vaccination centres will use both doses received by Romania in the current tranche and in the previous tranches, based on the requests sent to the National Centre and the regional storage centres, through the county and Bucharest Public Health Directorates. CNCAV brings to mind that, since Saturday, people with chronic illnesses, over 65 years of age and people with disabilities can be scheduled for vaccination with the Pfizer BioNTech serum, according to the National Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19. The appointment can be made individually, through family members or through the Social Assistance Directorates within town halls, through the electronic platform, the family doctor / caregiver, as well as through the call center, at the unique number 021.414.44.25 or at the dedicated support numbers for each county, available on the information platform: vaccinare-covid.gov.ro. According to the delivery schedule, the next vaccine tranche would be brought to Romania on March 8, awaiting official confirmation from the manufacturing company. Transport to storage centers is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. The vaccines are transported in optimal conditions, in special containers, with carbonic ice and sealed foil, CNCAV points out. In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company. As the new tranches arrive to Romania, the scheduling application is updated and allows the registration process to continue for the population categories in the current stage. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)