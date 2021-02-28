GCS: 63 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hours; 20,350 deaths since pandemic beginnig

GCS: 63 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 die in last 24 hours; 20,350 deaths since pandemic beginnig. A number of 63 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have died in the last 24 hours, according to data the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) released on Sunday. According to GCS, these were 33 men and 30 women, hospitalised in Alba, Arges, Arad, Bacau, Bistrita-Nasaud, Braila, Bihor, Botosani, Buzau, Cluj, Constanta, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Gorj, Hunedoara, Maramures, Mehedinti, Neamt, Olt, Satu Mare, Tulcea, Vaslui, Valcea counties and in Bucharest. One death was recorded in the age category 30 - 39 years, another in the age category 40 - 49 years, eight in the age category 50 - 59 years, 19 in the age category 60 - 69 years, 19 in the age category 70 - 79 years and 15 in the category of over 80 years. A total of 61 deaths were reported in patients with comorbidities. According to the GCS, one deceased patient had no comorbidities, and no comorbidities have been reported for another so far. Since the beginning of the pandemic until present, 20,350 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 186 Romanian citizens abroad have died due to COVID-19. Worldwide, 2,484,324 people died by February 27. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]