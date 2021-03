Romanian lender BCR posts 37% higher profit in 2020 on low base

Romanian lender BCR posts 37% higher profit in 2020 on low base. Romania's second-biggest lender, BCR - part of Erste Bank Group, announced that it achieved a net profit of RON 814.1 million (EUR 168.3 mln) in 2020. With a return on assets of around 1%, the bank performed in line with the banking system's average. The 37% leap in its annual profit is due (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]