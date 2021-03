RO medical services provider MedLife triples profit in pandemic year

RO medical services provider MedLife triples profit in pandemic year. Romanian private medical services provider MedLife (M), an entrepreneurial company controlled by the Marcu family, reported a preliminary consolidated net profit of RON 62 million (EUR 12.7 mln) for 2020, 3.5 times higher compared to the previous year. Its consolidated turnover increased by (...)