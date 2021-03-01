TeraPlast completes sale of Steel division and will pay special dividend

TeraPlast completes sale of Steel division and will pay special dividend. Romanian industrial group TeraPlast (TRP) announced that it completed, on February 26, the sale of its steel products division to Irish group Kingspan and cashed RON 373 million (EUR 76.6 mln). Following the sale, TeraPlast Group continues its activity through TeraPlast, TeraGlass, TeraPlast (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]