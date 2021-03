Patria Bank Net Profit Halves in 2020, to RON2.8M

Patria Bank Net Profit Halves in 2020, to RON2.8M. Patria Bank (PBK.RO), held by private equity fund Emerging Europe Accession Fund (EEAF), reported a net profit of RON2.8 million for 2020, down 48% compared with 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]