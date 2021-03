Holde Agri Invest Posts RON5.3M Net Profit in 2020

Holde Agri Invest Posts RON5.3M Net Profit in 2020. Holde Agri Invest (HAI.RO), a Romanian company operating farmland, on Monday reported consolidated revenue of RON46.8 million and a net profit of RON5.3 million for 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]