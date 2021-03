Consistent EBITDA Growth in 2020 for Telekom Romania Group

Consistent EBITDA Growth in 2020 for Telekom Romania Group. Adjusted EBITDA (AL) up 6.6% as disciplined cost initiatives mitigate pandemic impact on revenues; Renewed subscriber growth in key customer segments; OTE announced agreement to sell its 54% stake in Telekom Romania CommunicationsA. (Fixed) to Orange Romania, to the benefit of all stakeholders.