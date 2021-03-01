Commons: Threefold increase in requests for offices in coworking spaces in 2021, compared to end of last year



Commons: Threefold increase in requests for offices in coworking spaces in 2021, compared to end of last year.

Freelancers and entrepreneurs migrate from cafes to coworking spaces, which are safer and more conducive to work After almost a year since the start of the Covid-19 health crisis which caused the partial closure of offices and workspaces in the country and the rethinking of the way people work, (...)