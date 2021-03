Morphosis Capital eyes new investments in Romanian SMEs in 2021

Morphosis Capital eyes new investments in Romanian SMEs in 2021. Morphosis Capital Fund I, a private equity fund pledges to continue financing Romanian SMEs as it expects to sign two new deals in 2021. In 2020, despite a challenging global context, Morphosis closed two transactions by taking a majority stake in the medical clinic chain specializing in (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]