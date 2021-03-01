Norofert Group reports 24 million lei turnover and over 6 million lei in net profit for 2020

Norofert Group reports 24 million lei turnover and over 6 million lei in net profit for 2020. Norofert Group, the leading Romanian producer of organic fertilizers reports consolidated sales of 24.4 million lei in 2020, a surge of 64% compared to 2019 result and a net profit of 6.3 million lei, year-on-year increase of 36%. The company, which is quoted on the AeRO mar-ket of the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]