Mobexpert, the new tenant of Globalworth and Global Vision in Constanta Business Park

Mobexpert, the new tenant of Globalworth and Global Vision in Constanta Business Park. Globalworth and Global Vision announce new tenants for the first phase of the Constanța Business Park project. Mobexpert is among the new members of the Globalworth Industrial community, Globalworth’s logistics and light industrial sub-brand. The leading company on the Romanian furniture market (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]