Romanian farm supply retailer Agroland floats its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian farm supply retailer Agroland floats its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Romanian company Agroland Business System (AG), which operates the biggest network of farm supply stores in Romania, listed its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on Monday, March 1. The AG shares traded at an average price of RON 19.35 in the first two hours of trading. Thus, the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]