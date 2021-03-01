PM Orban: With exemplary mobilisation, we will be able to pass the budget as planned



In the debates in Parliament's joint plenary sitting today, the National Liberal Party (PNL) will endorse the national budget as passed by the government and the specialist committees, PNL national leader Ludovic Orban said on Monday, adding that he is convinced that the bill will pass as planned. "We have established the strategy for the budget. (...) In the debates in Parliament's joint plenary sitting today we will endorse the bill on the national budget and the bill on the social security budget as passed by the Government and as it came out from the debate of the specialist committees in accordance with the joint report prepared by the finance and budget committees. We are supporting this budget. (...) We have called for the mobilisation of all lawmakers from the three coalition member parties and also from the minority parliamentary group in the Chamber of Deputies. We are counting on a massive presence. We have also told MP ministers to attend the parliamentary debates. I am convinced that, with an exemplary mobilisation, we will be able to pass the budget as planned," said Orban. He added that the budget is based on several objectives - economic recovery, increased investment, support for companies and employees. "We also expect that the allocation of grants for both working capital and investment will be on the right track, so that the procedures for allocating these resources set aside by the government from European funds and geared toward supporting companies, the area most affected by the [ongoing COVID-19] pandemic, may be completed. The government aims to absorb European funds as a basis for supporting investment projects and a basis for development. It is a budget that allocates important resources for areas such as education, public health, a budget that supports the effort to fight the pandemic and the entire effort deployed by the team that leads the vaccination process," said Orban. The PNL leader added that his proposal is for attendance of the debates in the plenary sitting to take place in person, motivating that there is no possibility to organise them differently. "We have two cases of people who for medical reasons may not be able to be present," he said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)