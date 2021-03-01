Romanian listed technology group Bittnet slows down growth rate but returns to profit in 2020

Bittnet (BNET), the only Romanian IT group listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, reported RON 108.6 million (EUR 22.4 mln) consolidated revenues in 2020, up by 9% compared to the previous year. The group's growth rate slowed down significantly compared to the previous three (...)