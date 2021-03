Covid-19 vaccination in Romania: General public can register starting mid-March

The general public can register to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 starting March 15. The vaccination will likely begin in April, Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the vaccination campaign, told television station Digi24. The vaccination campaign started in Romania on December 27, with (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]