Romanian listed farm operator Holde Agri Invest posts EUR 9.6 mln revenues from 7,800 hectares of land

Romanian listed farm operator Holde Agri Invest posts EUR 9.6 mln revenues from 7,800 hectares of land. Romanian group Holde Agri Invest (HAI), a farming business that listed its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market in 2020, recorded consolidated operating revenues of RON 46.8 mln (EUR 9.6 mln) last year. The revenues went up 4.8 times compared to 2019, driven by the group's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]