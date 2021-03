Electroarges Switches To RON13.7M In 2020

Electroarges Switches To RON13.7M In 2020. Vacuum cleaner manufacturer Electroarges (ELGS.RO) in Curtea de Arges ended 2020 with a net loss of RON13.7 million, from a net profit of RON2 million in 2019, and revenue from contracts of RON245.4 million, up 27.5% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on data from the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]