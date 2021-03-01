GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.096 in past 24 hours following 11.500 test performed nationwide

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 2.096 in past 24 hours following 11.500 test performed nationwide. As many as 2,096 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 11,500 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Monday. These are cases of patients (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]