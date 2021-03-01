 
Romaniapress.com

March 1, 2021

Central Romania: Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation kicks off inclusive civic engagement project
Mar 1, 2021

Central Romania: Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation kicks off inclusive civic engagement project.

Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation has kicked off the project of an experiential laboratory for inclusive civic engagement. Șura/ The Barn is to take place over a period of 36 months in the village of Archita, Vânători commune, in Mureș county. The project is implemented by Mihai Eminescu Trust (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's Govt. launches new bond offer on the Bucharest Stock Exchange Romania's Government will carry out a new Treasury bill offer on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) between March 1 and March 19. The offer is part of the Fidelis program, under which the Government managed to raise RON 4.74 bln (nearly EUR 1 bln) to the public budget in 2020. The new offer (...)

Parliament votes State Budget Bill by separate articles; annexes now in for debate The Parliament plenum adopted on Monday evening the articles of the 2021 State Budget Bill; the annexes thereto, including the one with the budgets of the main budget managing entities - ministries, authorities, agencies and other institutions - are next for debate. None of the amendments to (...)

Romanian farm supplies retailer's listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire Agroland Business System (AG), the company that operates the largest network of agricultural stores in Romania, reached a market capitalization of RON 250 mln (EUR 51 mln) on its first day of trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market. Thus, the company's founder, local entrepreneur (...)

Olympic official Covaliu: Covid vaccine not compulsory for athletes to attend Tokyo Olympics President of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Mihai Covaliu, declared on Monday that getting the COVID-19 vaccine is not mandatory for athletes to participate in the Tokyo Olympics. "For the time being, vaccination is not compulsory for participation in the Tokyo Olympics. As you (...)

Bittnet Systems Signs Investment Agreement With Servodata Shareholders Bittnet Systems (BNET.RO), a group of IT companies, listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on Monday announced the signing of an M&A investment agreement with the shareholders of Servodata (a company operating in the Czech IT&C (...)

Safetech Innovations Ends 2020 With RON14.7M Turnover, RON3.1M Net Profit Romanian cybersecurity company SafeTech Innovations (SAFE.RO) reported consolidated revenue of RON14.7 million for 2020, up 43% versus 2019, and a net profit of RON3.1 million, up 148% on the year.

PNL: 2021 budget manages to cover all the state's financial obligations Liberal deputy Bogdan Hutuca declared on Monday that the 2021 budget manages to cover "absolutely all the state's financial obligations". "The 2021 budget was put together against the background of the health crisis, of the economic crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |