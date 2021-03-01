Central Romania: Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation kicks off inclusive civic engagement project

Central Romania: Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation kicks off inclusive civic engagement project. Mihai Eminescu Trust Foundation has kicked off the project of an experiential laboratory for inclusive civic engagement. Șura/ The Barn is to take place over a period of 36 months in the village of Archita, Vânători commune, in Mureș county. The project is implemented by Mihai Eminescu Trust (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]