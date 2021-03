ELKO Romania Relocates To CTPark Bucharest, Rents 1,800 Sqm

ELKO Romania, the local division of Latvian distributor of IT and consumer electronics products, has rented 1,800 square meters within logistics park CTPark Bucharest, operated by CTP, the largest long-term developer and manager of premium industrial and logistics parks in Romania and Central (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]