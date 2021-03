Cocor Bucuresti 2020 Net Profit Plunges 74% YoY To RON1.4M

Cocor Bucuresti (COCR.RO), which owns the Cocor shopping center in downtown Bucharest, ended 2020 with a net profit of RON1.4 million, down 74% from 2019, and a turnover of RON10.4 million, down 26% on the year, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar based on the company's preliminary financial