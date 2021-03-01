316 companies and authorised individuals enter insolvency in January 2021

316 companies and authorised individuals enter insolvency in January 2021. The number of companies and authorised individuals (PFA) that entered insolvency has gone down by 31.75% in January 2021, in comparison with the first month of 2020, 316 companies being registered as insolvent, according to the data published on the website of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC). Most PFA's that entered insolvency were registered in Bucharest, namely 60, dropping by 25% from January 2020. Regarding activity areas, the largest number of insolvencies was registered in the retail and wholesale commerce; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, namely 80 (minus 29.82%), in the extractive industry - 46 (minus 16.36%) and constructions - 44 (minus 47.62%).AGERPRES(RO - author: Nicoleta Gherasi, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]