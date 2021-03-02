Romania’s Govt. launches new bond offer on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Romania's Government will carry out a new Treasury bill offer on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) between March 1 and March 19. The offer is part of the Fidelis program, under which the Government managed to raise RON 4.74 bln (nearly EUR 1 bln) to the public budget in 2020. The new offer (...)
