Romanian electricity holding Electrica almost doubles profit in 2020

Romanian electricity holding Electrica almost doubles profit in 2020. Electrica (EL), the biggest electricity distribution and supply group in Romania, recorded a consolidated net profit of RON 387 mln (EUR 80 mln) in 2020, up 87% compared to 2019. The group’s consolidated revenues amounted to RON 6.5 bln (EUR 1.34 bln), up 3.5% year-on-year. Electrica operates (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]