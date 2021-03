Lufthansa launches Iasi-Frankfurt flights

Lufthansa launches Iasi-Frankfurt flights. German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iasi-Frankfurt route, starting May 21, with fares for a return ticket starting at EUR 189, News.ro reported. According to the Iasi Airport management, this is the first time that the city in eastern Romania is linked to Frankfurt