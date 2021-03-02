Production of Romanian car plants Ford and Dacia disrupted by semiconductor crisis

Production of Romanian car plants Ford and Dacia disrupted by semiconductor crisis. Romanian car factory Dacia announced that it would suspend production again after Ford's factory in Craiova announced a longer outage period at the end of February. Thus, both local car plants will operate at a fraction of their capacity in March. The cause is the same for both factories: the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]