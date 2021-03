Big office tenants in Bucharest seek to sublet their spaces

Big office tenants in Bucharest seek to sublet their spaces. One year after they sent their employees home amid the corona crisis, big companies operating in Romania such as Finastra, Visteon, and IBM decided to cut their losses and sublet their empty offices. The office owners fear that this practice will force them to lower rents, Profit.ro reports. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]